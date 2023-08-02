Man admits causing death of another man after punching him outside south Warwickshire pub

The 31-year-old victim fell and hit his head on the concrete. He was taken to hospital where he later died from a bleed to the brain.

A man has admitted causing the death of another man after punching him outside a south Warwickshire pub.

Mark Stevens, of no fixed abode, was drinking at the Blue Boar Inn pub in Temple Grafton on November 24 last year when he is understood to have punched William 'Billy' Carney.

The two men went out into the car park, and Stevens was seen to take hold of Mr Carney with one hand and then punch him with his other hand causing Mr Carney to fall and hit his head on the concrete.

The 31-year-old was taken to hospital where he later died from a bleed to the brain.

An investigation began with officers quickly identifying Stevens as the man who assaulted Mr Carney.

When questioned by officers after his arrest, he initially provided a statement admitting the assault to Mr Carney.

He was subsequently charged with manslaughter and on Friday July 28 he pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court.

He is set to be sentenced at the same court on September 22.

Detective Chief Inspector Teresa McKenna said: “Mark Stevens’s actions have had devastating consequences.

"William’s death in such tragic circumstances has caused untold misery and resulted in many lives being turned upside down.

