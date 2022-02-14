Man admits manslaughter of Nuneaton woman, 84, but pleads diminished responsibility

Chase Kelly

A man has admitted strangling a woman in her house in College Street, Nuneaton.

Mildred Whitmore, 84, was found dead in her house on June 1 last year by officers following a report raising concern at 9.10am.

At 10am, police received a report of a man hiding in the bushes of a nearby school. Officers attended and found Chase Kelly. He had cuts and bruises to his arms and legs. The officers arrested Kelly in connection with Mildred’s death.

Kelly was placed in the area at around 4.40am after a witness reported hearing a commotion and recorded Kelly walking across the A444 towards George Eliot Hospital.

Kelly, 31, previously of Gun Hill, Arley, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe from Warwickshire Police said: “This was a tragic and senseless killing. Mildred was a much loved lady who is clearly missed by her family and friends. This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone who knew her and our thoughts remain with them.”

Kelly also pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Ryton-on-Dunsmore in November 2020.