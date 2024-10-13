Man aged 78 has been charged with murder following death of woman in Rugby

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Oct 2024, 21:15 GMT
Updated 13th Oct 2024, 21:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 78-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Rugby last week.

Surendra Patel, 78 of Aqua Place in Rugby, has been charged with murder following the death of a woman on Tuesday October 8.

This follows an incident during which police were called to a property on Aqua Place at 9:39am and found the body of a woman in her 70s.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice