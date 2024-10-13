Man aged 78 has been charged with murder following death of woman in Rugby
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A 78-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Rugby last week.
Surendra Patel, 78 of Aqua Place in Rugby, has been charged with murder following the death of a woman on Tuesday October 8.
This follows an incident during which police were called to a property on Aqua Place at 9:39am and found the body of a woman in her 70s.