Man and woman arrested after police raid a Dunchuch property looking for drugs

Detectives raided a property on Adkinson Avenue yesterday morning – seizing a large amount of products suspected to contain the Class B drug THC.
The occupant, Daniel Osborne, 45, was arrested and later charged with producing a class B drug, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and acquiring criminal property.
He was also charged with producing class B drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, acquiring criminal property, possessing MDMA and possession of a class A drug in connection with offences allegedly committed last year.
Osborne will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, April 7.
A 33-year-old woman from Dunchurch was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs following the raid and has been released under investigation.
Anyone with information that could help with investigation can call 101.