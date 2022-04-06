Man and woman arrested after police raid a Dunchurch property looking for drugs

File image.

Detectives raided a property on Adkinson Avenue yesterday morning – seizing a large amount of products suspected to contain the Class B drug THC.

The occupant, Daniel Osborne, 45, was arrested and later charged with producing a class B drug, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and acquiring criminal property.

He was also charged with producing class B drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, acquiring criminal property, possessing MDMA and possession of a class A drug in connection with offences allegedly committed last year.

Osborne will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, April 7.

A 33-year-old woman from Dunchurch was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs following the raid and has been released under investigation.