Man and woman arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Leamington
Detectives in Leamington arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of drug offences yesterday (Thursday March 7) afternoon.
They stopped a car in Nevill Close at just after 3pm and seized what they believe to be class A drugs.
A 30-year-old man from the Stratford area was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and a 35-year-old woman also from the Stratford area was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
They have both been bailed until May while enquiries continue.