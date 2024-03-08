Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives in Leamington arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of drug offences yesterday (Thursday March 7) afternoon.

They stopped a car in Nevill Close at just after 3pm and seized what they believe to be class A drugs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 30-year-old man from the Stratford area was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and a 35-year-old woman also from the Stratford area was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.