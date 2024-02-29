Man arrested after allegedly being caught taking part in drug deal in Leamington
A man has been arrested after alledgedly being caught taking part in a drug deal in Leamington.
He was spotted by plain clothed officers carrying out targeted drug patrols in the town yesterday evening (Wednesday).
The officers pulled over the suspect's car in Queensway where they seized suspected class A drugs and arrested the 36-year-old from Bishop’s Tachbrook on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
Warwockshire Police said: "Our officers regularly carry out plain clothed patrols targeting drug supply hotspots. If you have information about drug dealing in your area, please let us know. We can’t respond to every call but it helps us to develop our patrol strategies.
"You can let us know by going to www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or call 101. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."