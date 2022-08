Police are appealing for information

The officers attended the scene, which was in High Street and located a man inside the building during the early hours of this morning (August 1).

A 21-year-old man from Bishop’s Itchington was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Enquiries are ongoing. Any witnesses or anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 34 of August 1.