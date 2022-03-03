Man arrested after crash near Rugby which killed an elderly woman

Latest news.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident after a woman died in a collision.

The crash occurred in Winterton Road, Bulkington at the junction with New Street at around 7pm yesterday March 2.

The woman in her 70s was treated at the scene but later died in hospital. Her next of kin has been informed.

The 31-year-old man from Bulkington was later arrested in Exhall.

The driver of a red taxi got out to help at the scene and police are appealing for this person to come forward.

Inspector Mick Huntley from the serious collision investigation team said: “Anyone who was travelling in the area around the time of the incident and has any dashcam footage, we are urging you to come forward.

“We are working to piece together exactly what happened in the time leading up to this tragic incident and any footage may help with our investigation.”