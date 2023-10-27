Man arrested after dramatic and dangerous high speed police chase in Leamington
A man has been arrested after a dramatic and dangerous high speed police chase in Leamington this morning (Friday).
The suspect reportedly stole a grey Volkswagen Tiguan from Clarendon Crescent in Leamington last night and was spotted by police at about 4am today driving dangerously at high speeds, in convoy with a grey Ford Focus, mounting the kerb at points.
The drivers refused to stop for police and as they left the town, a stinger was used to bring the vehicles to a stop on the A45 near Ryton, at which point short foot chase ensued and one of the drivers - a 26-year-old man from Nuneaton - was arrested.
A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "The Tiguan allegedly contained several items of electronic equipment for the theft of keyless vehicles.
"A 26-year-old man from Nuneaton has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failure to stop, and theft of a motor vehicle. He remains in custody at this time.
"If you have any CCTV, dashcam, or other footage from this morning, or if you saw anything suspicious yourself, you can get in contact with us in the following ways citing Incident 30 of 27 October:
- Online at warwickshire.police.uk/report
- By phone at 101
- By calling anonymous charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111
“The OIC is PC Kennington 2490."