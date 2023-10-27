Register
Man arrested after dramatic and dangerous high speed police chase in Leamington

The car mounted the kerb at times during the chase
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST
A man has been arrested after a dramatic and dangerous high speed police chase in Leamington this morning (Friday).

The suspect reportedly stole a grey Volkswagen Tiguan from Clarendon Crescent in Leamington last night and was spotted by police at about 4am today driving dangerously at high speeds, in convoy with a grey Ford Focus, mounting the kerb at points.

The drivers refused to stop for police and as they left the town, a stinger was used to bring the vehicles to a stop on the A45 near Ryton, at which point short foot chase ensued and one of the drivers - a 26-year-old man from Nuneaton - was arrested.

A 26-year-old man from Nuneaton has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failure to stop, and theft of a motor vehicle.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "The Tiguan allegedly contained several items of electronic equipment for the theft of keyless vehicles.

"A 26-year-old man from Nuneaton has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failure to stop, and theft of a motor vehicle. He remains in custody at this time.

"If you have any CCTV, dashcam, or other footage from this morning, or if you saw anything suspicious yourself, you can get in contact with us in the following ways citing Incident 30 of 27 October:

“The OIC is PC Kennington 2490."