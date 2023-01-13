Man arrested after Leamington residents reported car break-ins now faces 11 charges

A man who was arrested after Leamington residents began reporting car break-ins now faces 11 charges.

In recent days, residents in Leamington started to report thefts from cars in the town.

Neighbourhood officers investigated the reports and noticed a pattern in the break-ins.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “One officer, who was playing a key role in the investigation, even swapped shifts so they could be working late at night, when these incidents were occurring.

"And then, in the early hours of January 9, officers arrested 39-year-old man Inderjit Lall, of no fixed abode, in connection with the incidents."

Lall faces 11 charges, including interfering with a vehicle and criminal damage, and will appear before magistrates today (January 13).

The Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team have increased patrols in the south of Leamington following a rise in vehicle damage.