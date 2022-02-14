Man arrested after members of the public report drug dealing at a Rugby cemetery

Photo: Warwickshire Police.

Rugby Proactive CID have made three arrests in connection with drug offences in the town over the past week, thanks to information provided by members of the public.

On February 8, two 17-year-old boys from Birmingham and Nottingham were arrested at a property on Hudson Road.

Cash, phones and 80 wraps of suspected class A drugs were found and seized. Both boys were released on bail while investigations continue.

Then, on February 10 officers attended Clifton Road Cemetery following reports of suspected drug dealing activity.

Pires Williams, a 20-year-old man from Rugby's Winfield Street in Rugby was arrested and later found to have suspected class A drugs concealed on his person.

Williams was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and remanded in custody to appear at court on March 17.

Detective Constable Thomas Quinlan said “Success in tackling drug dealing in Rugby is greatly assisted by information that comes from our communities.

"These cases are good examples where we have acted on intelligence received and been able to disrupt the supply of drugs in the town.

"We would appeal to anyone who has suspicions concerning the supply or manufacture of drugs to get in touch.