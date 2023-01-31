Man arrested after officers stop stolen car in Rugby as part of crackdown on vehicle crime

A man has been arrested after officers stopped a stolen car in Rugby.
The 28-year-old man from Rugby was questioned on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs and driving without a licence and insurance, after being stopped in Hudson Road, in the early hours of Friday (January 27) morning.
He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.
He was one of eight suspected car criminals arrested over the weekend by Warwickshire Police, who seized four stolen motors in a crackdown on vehicle crime.
Detective Inspector Wayne Reynolds said: “With the help of the public we can continue to tackle vehicle crime.
“Taking simple precautions to protect your vehicle makes it harder for criminals to operate in the county.
“Providing information can also be crucial; so let us know of anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles or anyone you believe is involved in vehicle crime.”