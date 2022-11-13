Man arrested after performing ‘lewd act' in Leamington’s Pump Room Gardens

A man has been arrested after performing what police described as 'a lewd act' in the Pump Room Gardens, Leamington, on Saturday (November 12).

Officers were called to the area at around 4.20pm and arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of outraging public decency. He remains in police custody at this time.

Investigating officer PC Dubad said: “We know that there were a number of people in the area at around the time of the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who may have information that could help with our enquiries..

“Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to get in touch either via our website or by calling 101 quoting incident number 258 of 12 November 2022.”

