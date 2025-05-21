Man arrested after police discover cannabis grow in Ryton
A man has been arrested after police discovered a cannabis grow at a property in Ryton.
The drugs were found at a home in Handley's Close today (Wednesday, May 21).
A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “The Rugby Rural Central safer neighbourhood team would like to thank the residents of Ryton for the intelligence provided.
“We would always encourage resident to report any suspicious activity to police on 101, on our online reporting system or via Crimestoppers.”