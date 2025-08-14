Man arrested after police seize medieval axe, swords and fake gun following police chase in Warwick
The weapons, which also included swords and daggers, were found after officers ‘had cause to enter’ a suspect’s home during the evening of Monday August 11.
Officers had been led to the property after a vehicle had failed to stop at around 8.20pm in the Warwick area, which then ensued in a pursuit.
The chase ended at the driver’s home.
A spokesperson from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said: “A very busy evening for officers in the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood team on Monday, at approximately 8.20pm our colleagues from Leamington SNT had a vehicle fail to stop for them in the Warwick area and the pursuit concluded at the suspects home address.
“Officers from Warwick SNT were quick to assist and when we arrived, we had cause to enter the suspects home address.
“After a search we have seized three swords, two push daggers, a double-sided medieval axe and finally an imitation firearm.
“The male was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst over the specified drug limit, failing to stop for Police, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, possession of an offensive weapon in a private dwelling and finally possession of an imitation firearm, the investigation continues.”
Anyone with any information relating to the investigation can contact Warwickshire Police by calling 101 or by going to the force’s website at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/