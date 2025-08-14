Man arrested after police seize medieval axe, swords and fake gun following police chase in Warwick

A man was arrested for multiple offences after police seized weapons including a medieval axe and a fake gun following a police chase in the Warwick area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weapons, which also included swords and daggers, were found after officers ‘had cause to enter’ a suspect’s home during the evening of Monday August 11.

Officers had been led to the property after a vehicle had failed to stop at around 8.20pm in the Warwick area, which then ensued in a pursuit.

The chase ended at the driver’s home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said: “A very busy evening for officers in the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood team on Monday, at approximately 8.20pm our colleagues from Leamington SNT had a vehicle fail to stop for them in the Warwick area and the pursuit concluded at the suspects home address.

“Officers from Warwick SNT were quick to assist and when we arrived, we had cause to enter the suspects home address.

“After a search we have seized three swords, two push daggers, a double-sided medieval axe and finally an imitation firearm.

“The male was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst over the specified drug limit, failing to stop for Police, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, possession of an offensive weapon in a private dwelling and finally possession of an imitation firearm, the investigation continues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man was arrested for multiple offences after police seized weapons including a medieval axe and a fake gun following a police chase in the Warwick area. Photo by Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT).

Anyone with any information relating to the investigation can contact Warwickshire Police by calling 101 or by going to the force’s website at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/