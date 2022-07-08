Man arrested after thousands of pounds worth of power tools stolen from Warwick University were spotted at a car boot sale

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burgling a compound at University of Warwick after missing power tools were spotted at a car boot sale.
Thousands of pounds worth of power tools were stolen in the incident that occurred some time between 5pm on Wednesday (July 6) and 5.30am yesterday (Thursday July 7).
The 48-year-old man from Coventry was arrested after officers from Staffordshire Police reported finding the items being sold at a car boot sale in Shareshill, Staffordshire yesterday morning.
He was initially arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods before later being arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 45 of 7 July 2022. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 08005 555 111.