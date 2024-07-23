Man arrested and another is wanted by police after bicycle thefts in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 27-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a bicycle after an incident in Leamington on Sunday (July 21).

At around 8:30pm two suspects cut the locks on two bikes secured on Regent Place and made off into the town.

A short time later one of the males was arrested, and a bike recovered but one suspect and one bike remains unaccounted for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Credit: Warwickshire Police.