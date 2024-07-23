Man arrested and another is wanted by police after bicycle thefts in Leamington

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 12:32 BST
A 27-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a bicycle after an incident in Leamington on Sunday (July 21).

At around 8:30pm two suspects cut the locks on two bikes secured on Regent Place and made off into the town.

A short time later one of the males was arrested, and a bike recovered but one suspect and one bike remains unaccounted for.

Credit: Warwickshire Police.
Credit: Warwickshire Police.

Leamington Police are appealing to anyone who has any information about this theft to come forward in the hope of identifying the unknown male.Anyone with information can provide it by calling 101, via the website here or anonymously via the CrimeStoppers website