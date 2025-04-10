Man arrested and charged with carrying out burglaries in Leamington
A man has been arrested and charged with committing several retail burglaries in the town in recent days.
Leamington Police have said: “We arrested Andrew Wilson, 48, of Newbold Terrace, on the morning of March 9.
“Following Wilson's arrest, Leamington neighbourhood officers worked with their colleagues at the Patrol Investigation Unit to secure charges.
“He has since been charged with four counts of burglary and remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Warwick Crown Court on May 8.”