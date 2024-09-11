Man arrested and drugs seized after police uproot cannabis factory in Warwick
Warwick Police, which is the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team account on Facebook, posted this morning (Wednesday September 11) about the raid.
Officers went to a property in Queen’s Square last week, where they found 65 young cannabis plants.
They then tracked down a van linked to the property, which led to an arrest.
In the post Warwick Police said: “Early birds catch worms – and we successfully uprooted a cannabis factory in Warwick last week before it got into full swing.
"We pulled up at a house in Queen’s Square, Warwick last Thursday (September 5) and after finding our way in (functional door hinges are always optional), we discovered 65 young plants.
“As luck would have it, we also bumped into a van with a link to the address that was flagged as being light on insurance.
“In the van, along with a driver, we found £2,000 in cash and 16 bags filled with what looked to us an awful lot like cocaine.
“Following this, a 41-year-old man from Redditch was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cultivation of cannabis.
"If you are sick of chancers exploiting buildings in your town to grow drugs, line their pockets, and cosy up with criminal gangs, let us know – we take every report seriously.”
To report information to Warwickshire Police go to: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report
Information can also be submitted anonymously at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org