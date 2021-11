A man has been arrested as part of a rape investigation in Leamington.

Detectives said they have identified the three men following a CCTV appeal, which we published last Friday.

They have today (Thursday) confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal and provided information."