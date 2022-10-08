Man arrested following reported rape in Leamington town centre

A man has been arrested following a reported rape at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington last weekend.

Officers and detectives have been investigating the incident, which reportedly occurred on Sunday October 2 at around 3.30am.

Detective Constable Stone-Fewings of Leamington CID said: “As well as stepping up patrols in the area to make sure the public feel safe, we have been tirelessly investigating this incident – leading to an arrest being made this afternoon.

Stock image.

Advertisement

“I hope this sends a clear message to all – where we receive reports like this, they will be thoroughly investigated and we will do everything in our power to ensure people are held to account.”

Detectives are urging anyone with any information to contact them as soon as possible.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 165 of October 4.