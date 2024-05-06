Man arrested for attempted murder after a ‘knife’ attack on Rugby street
A man has been arrested for attempted murder after a street attack in Rugby.
The victim was taken to hospital after being reportedly attacked with a 'bladed weapon' in Trussell Way.
The attacker ran away but police later arrested a 23-year-old man from Coventry.
The attack happened at about 3.20am on Sunday (May 5).
A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said:"A man was allegedly attacked with a bladed weapon, before the offender reportedly made off from the scene.
"The victim was taken to hospital to treat his injuries by ambulance services.
"Following this, a 23-year-old man from Coventry has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
"He remains in detention at this time.
"We can confirm there is no wider risk to the public.
"If anyone witnessed the events on Trussell Way or can otherwise help with our investigation, particularly if you have CCTV or dashcam footage, contact us citing Incident 55 of 5 May 2024.
"Online at warwickshire.police.uk/report
By phone on 101
Anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
The officer in charge is DI 1247 Simpkins."