He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs and driving offences after being stopped by police in Leamington.

Patrol officers spotted a white Vauxhall Corsa being driven in Warwick on Friday (June 9) evening and followed it into Leamington where the car was then stopped on Willes Road shortly before 10.30pm.

A stop search was performed on the driver while a further search of the vehicle was also carried out.

A quantity of drugs – believed to be cocaine – concealed within a sunglasses case were recovered from the vehicle and a 23-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He was subsequently arrested in custody on suspicion of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

PC Bunting said: “We understand the devastating impact drugs can have on our communities and will proactively target people we believe to be involved in drugs – using our powers to make sure their activity is disrupted.

“We would also encourage anyone who has concerns or information about suspected drug dealing in the area to get in touch or report it via the force website.”

If anyone has any information they should contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or go to Warwickshire Police’s website at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/