Man arrested for multiple drugs offences after crash between car and two motorbikes near Rugby

He has been bailed until early January pending further enquiries
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 09:52 BST
A man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple drugs offences after a crash near Rugby between a car and two motorbikes.

Police were called to Watling Street in Shawell shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday (October 14).

Emergency services discovered there had been a collision between the vehicles.

A man was taken to hospital with leg injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Officers conducted a drugs test at the scene and a 25-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

Shortly afterwards, a quantity of what is believed to be class A and class B drugs were found on the man.

He was further arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs, possessing class B or C drugs, and possession with intent to supply drugs – other than class A.

He has been bailed until early January pending further enquiries.