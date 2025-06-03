Man arrested for series of antisocial behaviour incidents in Harbury

A man has been arrested for a series of antisocial behaviour incidents in Harbury.

Police officers from the Southam Safer Neighbourhood Team said the man was arrested on Monday (June 2) after “a series of personally targeted anti-social behaviours amounting to harassment and public order offences”.

They said that the arrest came about after investigations by the Patrol Investigation Unit.

Officers are continuing to urge residents to report any antisocial behaviour in the community.

To report antisocial behaviour: go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/asb/asb/antisocial-behaviour/