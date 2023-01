Police are asking people to report any suspicious activity

A man has been arrested in connection with vehicle damage in the south of Leamington yesterday (Monday).

Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol again last night following reports of someone damaging cars in the town.

"If anyone notices any suspicious activity we would encourage them to report this and will respond accordingly," said the Safer Neighbourhood Team.