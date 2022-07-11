Man arrested in Kenilworth on suspicion of indecent exposure and drugs possession

A man has been arrested after an incident in Kenilworth at the weekend.
Police were called to Kenilworth Greenway on Crackley Lane at around 11.45am on Saturday (July 9) after a member of the public reported that a man had exposed himself while sitting on a bench.
Officers attended, a suspect was identified and a quantity of what officers believed to be cannabis was seized.
Shortly afterwards, a 31-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and possession of cannabis.
He has been bailed until next month pending further investigation.
Enquiries are currently ongoing and any witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 162 of 9 July.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.