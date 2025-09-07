Man arrested in Leamington after police find drugs and knife during stop and search

A man has been arrested after police found drugs and a knife on him during a stop and search in Leamington.

Last night (Saturday September 6), officers from the Leamington North Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were out patrolling in and around Leamington.

Officers said it initially started as “a targeted operation using both marked and unmarked vehicles in response to recent reports of thefts from motor vehicles” in the north area of Leamington.

They said that although no one was “caught in the act of stealing from cars”, they did also conduct several stop and searches in Lillington.

The SNT officers said three searches were carried out and ended with cannabis being seized “from youths” in Lillington.

While they were still in Lillington officers searched another three people were a man was found with a knife, a large amount of cash, 29 wraps of suspected crack cocaine, 13 wraps of suspected heroin and evidence to suggest county line drug dealing in Lillington.

He was arrested and is currently in custody.

The SNT team said officers are now “carrying out a possession with intent to supply class A drugs investigation”.

As well as the searches and the arrest, the officers on patrol also seized two e-scooters due to the owners not having insurance, and they also reported one vehilcle for having no MOT and defective lights.

To report a crime to Warwickshire Police call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Information can also be reported to the force online by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/