Man arrested in Rugby on suspicion of drug offences

A man has been arrested in Rugby on suspicion of drug offences.

A man has been arrested in Rugby on suspicion of drug offences.

Drugs were seized after plain clothed detectives from Rugby Proactive CID stopped a car in town yesterday (Monday).

Detective Constable Tom Quinlan from Rugby Proactive CID said: “I hope the local community are pleased to see us taking positive action to remove drugs from the streets.

“The impact of drugs on communities cannot be underestimated and we are determined to be proactive in tackling the problem and the associate criminality.