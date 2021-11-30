Man arrested in Warwick after police discover drugs in car

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a drugs offence in Warwick.
Officers from the County Lines Disruption Team spotted a man getting out of an Audi on Bridge Street around 12.20pm yesterday (Monday November 29).
They performed a stop search on the individual while a further search of the vehicle was also carried out.
Drugs – believed to be crack cocaine and heroin – were recovered from the vehicle and a 35-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
PC Howell said: “We understand the devastating impact drugs can have on our communities and will proactively target people we believe to be involved in drugs – using the powers we have to make sure their activity is disrupted.
“We would also encourage anyone who has concerns or information about suspected drug dealing in the area to call 101 or report it via the force website.”