Man arrested in Warwick after police discover drugs in car

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a drugs offence in Warwick.

Officers from the County Lines Disruption Team spotted a man getting out of an Audi on Bridge Street around 12.20pm yesterday (Monday November 29).

They performed a stop search on the individual while a further search of the vehicle was also carried out.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a drugs offence in Warwick

Drugs – believed to be crack cocaine and heroin – were recovered from the vehicle and a 35-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

PC Howell said: “We understand the devastating impact drugs can have on our communities and will proactively target people we believe to be involved in drugs – using the powers we have to make sure their activity is disrupted.