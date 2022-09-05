Man arrested near Leamington in connection with the murder of young Olivia Pratt-Korbel
He is the fourth man to have been arrested over the weekend in connection with the death of the nine-year-old girl
A man has been arrested near Leamington in connection with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
The 34-year-old driver, a man from Liverpool, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and he is in police custody.
He is the fourth man to have been arrested over the weekend in connection with the death of nine-year-old Olivia, who was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22.
Mersyside Police said the 34-year-old man was stopped by police on the M42 near Leamington on Sunday evening.
The vehicle he was driving has been seized.