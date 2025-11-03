Man arrested on suspicion of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming in north Warwickshire

By News Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 09:39 GMT
Officers will remain in the area.placeholder image
Officers will remain in the area.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming in north Warwickshire.

Police were called to the Mount Pleasant area of Bedworth last night (Sunday) following reports of disorder.

Most Popular

Warwickshire Police said: "A 66-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming. An investigation is active and he has been bailed pending ongoing enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’re aware of footage circulating on social media in relation to this case and the disorder this evening. As an investigation is underway, any social media commentary could prejudice future proceedings.

"Officers will remain in the area. If anyone has any concerns please speak to them."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice