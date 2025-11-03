Man arrested on suspicion of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming in north Warwickshire
Police were called to the Mount Pleasant area of Bedworth last night (Sunday) following reports of disorder.
Warwickshire Police said: "A 66-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming. An investigation is active and he has been bailed pending ongoing enquiries.
"We’re aware of footage circulating on social media in relation to this case and the disorder this evening. As an investigation is underway, any social media commentary could prejudice future proceedings.
"Officers will remain in the area. If anyone has any concerns please speak to them."