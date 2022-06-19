Man arrested on suspicion of burglary after spate of incidents in the Warwick and Leamington area

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary following a number of incidents in the Warwick and Leamington area this morning (Sunday June 19).

Four houses were broken into in the Princes Drive and Myton area between 3am and 6am, and a number of items including car keys and wallets were stolen.

A 37-year-old man from Coventry is currently in custody.

Police are appealing for information