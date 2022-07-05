Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crash near Leamington

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash near Leamington today (Tuesday).

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash near Leamington this morning (Tuesday).

The 55-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested in Itchington Road near Hunningham following a single vehicle collision in the early hours of this morning.

In a separate incident in the last few days, officers arrested a 28-year-old man from Southam after stopping him for speeding in Warwick Road, Leamington. They later charged him with drink driving.