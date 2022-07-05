Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crash near Leamington

In a separate incident, another man was charged with drink driving after being caught speeding in Leamington

By News Reporter
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 1:21 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 1:25 pm
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash near Leamington today (Tuesday).
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash near Leamington today (Tuesday).

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash near Leamington this morning (Tuesday).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

The 55-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested in Itchington Road near Hunningham following a single vehicle collision in the early hours of this morning.

In a separate incident in the last few days, officers arrested a 28-year-old man from Southam after stopping him for speeding in Warwick Road, Leamington. They later charged him with drink driving.

In total, nine people across Warwickshire have been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink and drugs since the beginning of the month.