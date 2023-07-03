Register
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a house in Rugby

Police are currently at the scene as they continue their investigations
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:03 BST

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a house in Rugby yesterday (Sunday).

Police are currently at the scene in George Street as they continue their investigations.

At around 5.20pm on Sunday (July 2), officers were called to the house after paramedics found the 61-year-old man.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murderA man has been arrested on suspicion of murder
Then, at 6.45pm, a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and as of this morning (Monday July 3), he remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Gareth Unett said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s friends at family at this time.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask anyone with information to contact us by calling 101 or visiting www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report - citing incident number 275 of 2 July.

“Though we are treating this as an isolated incident, residents will notice an increased police presence in the area – both to ensure they feel safe and to conduct further enquiries.”