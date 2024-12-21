Man arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Kenilworth home

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Dec 2024, 11:39 GMT
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found dead at a home in Kenilworth.

At 6.07pm yesterday evening (Friday December 20), police were called to homes near a business on Rouncil Lane in Kenilworth following the report of a death.

Warwickshire Police said a man was found dead inside one of the residences, having received multiple injuries.

At 6.30pm, a 43-year-old man from Somerton, Somerset was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of class A drugs.

An investigation is taking place.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “We will release more information when we are able to do so. There is no risk to the wider public.”

