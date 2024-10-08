Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Rugby home
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A police investigation is underway after the woman’s body was discovered at a house in Aqua Place this morning (Tuesday 8 October).
Police were called to the property at 9.39am to find the body of a woman in her 70s.
A 78-year-old man from Rugby was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He is currently in hospital being treated for injuries.
Detective Chief Inspector Helen Waite from Warwickshire Police Major Investigation Unit said: “This is a tragic incident, and we have launched an investigation to establish what has happened.
“The woman’s family has been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.
“At this time, we believe the incident was contained to the property and there was no risk to the wider public.”
Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can go to Something you've seen or heard | Warwickshire Police or call 101. Please quote incident 86 of 8 October 2024.
Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.