Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Rugby house

A 25-year-old man from Rugby was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and was later bailed until January while enquiries continue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was discovered at a house in Warwick Way, Rugby.

The report was made to police at 8.27am yesterday (Thursday 5 October).

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 25-year-old man from Rugby was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and was later bailed until January while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Gareth Unett said: “At this time we’re treating the death as unexplained and we are keeping an open mind. A post mortem is due to take place next week which will hopefully shed more light on the cause of death.

“We’ve had one man in custody who is helping with our enquiries.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who spoke to the victim or saw her in the days before she died, or anyone with other information that could help with our enquiries.”