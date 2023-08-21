Two women and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following a death in Rugby in the early hours of Sunday morning remains in custody.

Police were called to a property in Overslade at 3.24am on Sunday, August 20.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paramedics also attended but sadly a man at the address was later pronounced deceased.

A man remains in custody.

Two women and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The man remains in custody and the women have been released.

Detective Superintendent Pete Hill said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones and friends of the victim at this difficult time.

“I know residents will feel shocked and concerned. At this time we believe this to be a contained, isolated incident and there is nothing to indicate any wider danger to the public.

“Officers and detectives will maintain a strong presence in the area – not only to gather evidence but also to make sure residents feels safe.