Man arrested on suspicion of murder over death of woman in north Warwickshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a house in Ansley.

Officers were called to an address on Birmingham Road at about 8.20am this morning following a report that a woman in her late 30s had sadly died under suspicious circumstances.

Warwickshire Police said that there is no wider risk to the public.

They added: "A 39-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.

"Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

"The investigation is in its early stages, and enquiries are ongoing.