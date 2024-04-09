Man arrested on suspicion of murder over death of woman in north Warwickshire

Warwickshire Police said that there is no wider risk to the public.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Apr 2024, 17:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a house in Ansley.

Officers were called to an address on Birmingham Road at about 8.20am this morning following a report that a woman in her late 30s had sadly died under suspicious circumstances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Warwickshire Police said that there is no wider risk to the public.

Most Popular
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a house in Ansley.A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a house in Ansley.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a house in Ansley.

They added: "A 39-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.

"Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

"The investigation is in its early stages, and enquiries are ongoing.

"We will issue updates as and when the situation clarifies."