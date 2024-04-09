Man arrested on suspicion of murder over death of woman in north Warwickshire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a house in Ansley.
Officers were called to an address on Birmingham Road at about 8.20am this morning following a report that a woman in her late 30s had sadly died under suspicious circumstances.
Warwickshire Police said that there is no wider risk to the public.
They added: "A 39-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.
"Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.
"The investigation is in its early stages, and enquiries are ongoing.
"We will issue updates as and when the situation clarifies."