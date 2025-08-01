Man assaulted by a group of people in Warwick leisure centre after they were 'asked to be quiet'

A man was assaulted by a group of people in a leisure centre in Warwick this week after the group was ‘asked to be quiet’.

The incident, which left the man with some injuries, happened inside the St Nicholas Park leisure centre on July 30.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “Officers are appealing for information after an assault at the leisure centre in Warwick’s St Nicolas Park at around 5.43pm on Wednesday, July 30.

“A group of males are alleged to have assaulted a man when they were asked to be quiet, causing ABH- level injuries.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ giving crime reference number 23/32790/25.

Information can also be given anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers at:

Alex Fuoco-Lang, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are aware of the incident that occurred on Wednesday, July 30 and are assisting the police with their enquiries.”