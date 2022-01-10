Man assaulted with baseball bat during attack in Nuneaton town centre

The man was assaulted near Wilko in Nuneaton.

A baseball bat was used in an assault in Church Street, Nuneaton, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the attack which took place at around 3.30am.

A man in his 20s was standing outside Wilko when three men got out a taxi and approached him. The victim was then assaulted with what police believe to be a baseball bat. He was taken to hospital with head injuries. The three men then left the area.

Police want anyone who has information, who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has mobile phone footage of the incident to get in touch.