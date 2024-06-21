Man attacked with hammer after confronting off-road motorbike riders in residental street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who stepped in to stop a group of men riding off-road motorbikes in a residental street was attacked with a hammer.

Two men have been arrested but police still are appealing for help after the assault in Keresley End.

Warwickshire Police said: "It was reported that the victim – a man in his 60s – became involved in an altercation after he confronted a group of males who were riding off-road motorbikes in Rathbone Close near the junction with Somers Road at around 4.10pm yesterday (Thursday 20 June).

"The victim reported being assaulted by one of the males before another attacked him with a hammer."

A 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from the Nuneaton area, have been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Detective Inspector Paul Sartoris from Warwickshire Police CID said: “This was a horrific attack on a man who had confronted a group who had been riding off-road bikes in an antisocial manner. Fortunately he wasn’t seriously hurt but has been left with some nasty face injuries and badly shaken.

“We have identified some suspects who we are actively searching for. In the meantime, it is important we hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage from the area around the time of the incident.”

