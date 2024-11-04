A man was attacked with a weapon by gang of men during a terrifying street attack in Rugby.

Police said five men arrived in a black estate car, assaulted their victim near Parkfield Road, before dispersing in the directions of Newbold Road and Meadow Road.

The attack happened on Tuesday October 22 at just before 9pm. Warwickshire Police are now asking for anyone with information - or doorbell or dashcam footage - to come forward.

The victim - a man in his 20s - sustained injuries requiring medical attention from ambulance services.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "If you saw anything that can help with our investigation from this incident or the surrounding area, particularly if you have doorbell or dashcam footage, contact us citing Incident 348 of 22 October:

- Online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report

- By phone on 101

- Anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org

"The investigating officer is DC 2078 Ward."