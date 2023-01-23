Man caught filming two young girls in the changing room of Leamington's H&M

The man fled the scene and police are now working to identify him

A man fled after a shop worker believed his was filming two young girls in the changing room in Leamington's H&M.

Police are now investigating the report of voyeurism and are appealing for information and witnesses.

The incident happened at 2.15pm on Saturday (January 21) at H&M in Parade. A member of staff challenged a man after she was concerned he was filming two young girls in the changing room.

Detective Constable Simon Harvey from Leamington CID said: “This was a concerning incident and we are working to identify the man responsible. Staff at the store acted promptly to confront the man and contact police; they are now helping with our enquiries.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area.”

Anyone with information can contact Warwickshire Police at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident 170 of 21 January 2023.

