Man charged after allegedly stealing from shops in Kenilworth, Leamington, and Warwick

He was charged with seven counts of theft.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Mar 2024, 13:59 GMT
A 47-year-old man has been charged after allegedly stealing from shops in Kenilworth, Leamington, and Warwick.

Dean Alton was arrested following enquiries led by officers from Warwickshire Police.

Alton, of no fixed abode, was charged with seven counts of theft.

The alleged offences happened between February 9 and March 1.

He is due to appear before Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday March 7).