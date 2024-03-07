Man charged after allegedly stealing from shops in Kenilworth, Leamington, and Warwick
He was charged with seven counts of theft.
A 47-year-old man has been charged after allegedly stealing from shops in Kenilworth, Leamington, and Warwick.
Dean Alton was arrested following enquiries led by officers from Warwickshire Police.
The alleged offences happened between February 9 and March 1.
He is due to appear before Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday March 7).