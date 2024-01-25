Register
Man charged after cannabis farm was found at house in Leamington

Saimir Almadhi, of Gray Road, Bristol was arrested in Heathcote Road in the town yesterday
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jan 2024, 14:24 GMT
A man has been charged after a cannabis farm was discovered in Leamington.

Saimir Almadhi, 33, of Gray Road, Bristol was arrested in Heathcote Road in the town yesterday (Wednesday January 34) morning.

He has subsequently been charged with producing cannabis at a house in Heathcote Road.

A significant quantity of cannabis plants were seized by officers, along with equipment used to cultivate them.

Almahdi will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today.