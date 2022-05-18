Man charged after dangerous police chase in Kenilworth

A man has been charged after a dangerous police chase in Kenilworth.

As we reported yesterday (Tuesday), a police car was damaged during the pursuit, which happened early yesterday morning.

Jobrul Hassan, aged 40, of Primrose Croft, Hall Green, was charged with:

• theft of motor vehicle

• driving a motor vehicle dangerously

• driving while disqualified

• using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance

• aggravated vehicle taking - (initial taker) and vehicle damage of £5000 or over

He has been remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (May 19).