Man charged after dangerous police chase in Kenilworth

A man has been charged after a dangerous police chase in Kenilworth.
As we reported yesterday (Tuesday), a police car was damaged during the pursuit, which happened early yesterday morning.
Jobrul Hassan, aged 40, of Primrose Croft, Hall Green, was charged with:
• theft of motor vehicle
• driving a motor vehicle dangerously
• driving while disqualified
• using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance
• aggravated vehicle taking - (initial taker) and vehicle damage of £5000 or over
He has been remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (May 19).
Hassan was arrested by officers after a report of a vehicle being stolen from a property on Highland Road yesterday (Tuesday).