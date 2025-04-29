Man charged after offering drugs to undercover police officers in Warwick park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged after offering undercover police officers drugs while they were patrolling a park in Warwick.

Officers from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team were patrolling St Nicholas Park yesterday afternoon (Monday April 28) for off-road bikes.

While the officers were walking around the park they said they were offered ‘weed’ and ‘coke’ by three young men on a boat.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Whilst we were walking along the river edge, three lads who were steering a boat down the River Avon shouted over asking if the plain clothed officers wanted any 'weed' or 'coke'.

"Now I don't know about you but its not something id recommend doing...

“Officers bided their time and waited on a bench and when the chaps came off the boat and back to shore they were quite surprised to realise that they had chosen the wrong people to offer the illegal substances too.

“A quantity of cannabis seized and one male being charged to court.”

The patrols for the problem bikes came after multiple complaints of incidents with the bikes were posted on social media.

St Nicholas Park in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

Many residents have been raising issues about the bikes in the park and across other area in the town.

The spokesperson then added: “We are continuing to use different approaches to target antisocial behaviour and nuisance mopeds around Warwick, so please continue to report any concerns.”

To report a crime call 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively information on antisocial behaviour can also be reported to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb-v3/report-antisocial-behaviour/

The Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team can also be contacted by emailing: [email protected]